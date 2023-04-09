The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has two walks while hitting .286.
  • In five of seven games this season (71.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.7 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Feltner (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.