After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Candelario has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Candelario has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings