Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In four of seven games this year (57.1%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.7 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
