After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .208 with a double.

In four of seven games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Garcia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings