After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 13 hits and an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 10th in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (55.6%).

In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Olson has driven home a run in five games this year (55.6%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

