Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .469.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Robles has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.