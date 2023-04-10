The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .226 with a double, two triples and three walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his nine games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Abrams has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
