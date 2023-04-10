After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has three doubles and three walks while hitting .216.
  • In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Meneses has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
