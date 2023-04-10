Michael Chavis -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael Chavis At The Plate (2022)

  • Chavis hit .229 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Chavis picked up a hit in 48.1% of his games last season (62 of 129), with multiple hits in 26 of those games (20.2%).
  • In 13 of 129 games last year, he homered (10.1%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Chavis picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last year (34 of 129), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 25.6% of his games last season (33 of 129), with more than one run on six occasions (4.7%).

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 64
.242 AVG .220
.284 OBP .253
.399 SLG .381
15 XBH 18
5 HR 9
20 RBI 29
51/10 K/BB 75/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
59 GP 70
31 (52.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (44.3%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (21.4%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.4%)
5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.4%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (27.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
