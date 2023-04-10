When the (3-7) square off against the (5-4) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, April 10 at 9:38 PM ET, Patrick Corbin will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 6).

The Angels are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+200). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSSC

BSSC Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jose Suarez - LAA (0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (0-2, 8.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won four of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Nationals have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

