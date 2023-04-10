Victor Robles -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.472) and total hits (12) this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Robles has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings