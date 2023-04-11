Alex Call -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 11 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .290 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
  • Call enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
  • Call has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (44.4%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth.
