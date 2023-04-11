Two skidding clubs face off when the Philadelphia Flyers (29-38-13) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH. The Flyers have lost seven straight, while the Blue Jackets are on a three-game losing streak.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-170) Blue Jackets (+145) -

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 21 of the 72 games, or 29.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has a record of 15-41, a 26.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 211 (29th) Goals 205 (30th) 269 (23rd) Goals Allowed 318 (31st) 33 (31st) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 57 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.9 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 205 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 318 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their -113 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

