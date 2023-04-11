Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .148 with a double and two walks.
- Rosario has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Rosario has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.