After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .148 with a double and two walks.

Rosario has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Rosario has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

