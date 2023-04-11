After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .396 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Thomas is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
