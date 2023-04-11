Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .396 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Thomas is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
