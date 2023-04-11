Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .462 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Olson has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Cessa (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
