The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .462 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Olson has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Olson has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

