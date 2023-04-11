Nationals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (5-4) against the Washington Nationals (3-7) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on April 11.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-0) for the Los Angeles Angels and Josiah Gray (0-2) for the Washington Nationals.
Nationals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.
- Oddsmakers have given Washington the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (40 total, 4.0 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 5.42 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|L 1-0
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|W 10-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|L 7-6
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
|April 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-4
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 12
|@ Angels
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
|April 14
|Guardians
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Cal Quantrill
|April 15
|Guardians
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Zach Plesac
|April 16
|Guardians
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane Bieber
|April 18
|Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Dean Kremer
