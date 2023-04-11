The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals will play on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET. Josiah Gray will start for Washington, aiming to shut down Mike Trout and company.

Nationals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just five homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 21 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .363 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Washington has scored 40 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 6.9 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 5.42 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Gray to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels W 6-4 Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore - 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer

