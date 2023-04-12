Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (five of 10), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this year (40.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
