Alex Call -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (five of 10), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.