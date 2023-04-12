C.J. Abrams -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .231 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In two games this year, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

