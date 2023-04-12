Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five walks while hitting .282.
- In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
