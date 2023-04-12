The Calgary Flames (37-27-17) host the San Jose Sharks (22-42-16), who have fallen in four in a row, on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SNW, SN1, and TVAS.

Over the last 10 contests for the Flames, their offense has scored 34 goals while their defense has allowed 25 (they have a 6-2-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with seven goals (21.9% conversion rate).

In the last 10 games, the Sharks are 3-5-2 while scoring 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have conceded 43 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey game.

Flames vs. Sharks Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Flames 5, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-245)

Flames (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-2.9)

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames (37-27-17 overall) have a 7-17-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 41 games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-13-12 record (good for 44 points).

In the 15 games this season the Flames scored just one goal, they've finished 0-13-2 (two points).

Calgary has finished 1-8-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Flames have scored more than two goals 52 times, and are 35-4-13 in those games (to record 83 points).

In the 31 games when Calgary has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-7-8 to record 40 points.

In the 59 games when it outshot its opponent, Calgary is 27-22-10 (64 points).

The Flames' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Flames finished 7-5-7 in those matchups (21 points).

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks have earned a record of 6-16-22 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 22-42-16.

San Jose has earned 24 points (7-7-10) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

This season the Sharks scored only one goal in 13 games and they finished 0-12-1 in those matchups.

When San Jose has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-17-2 record).

The Sharks have scored three or more goals 45 times, earning 55 points from those matchups (21-11-13).

This season, San Jose has recorded a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 26 points with a record of 8-9-10.

When outshooting its opponent this season, San Jose is 9-16-6 (24 points).

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 12-24-8 to register 32 points.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 19th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.88 25th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 2nd 35.8 Shots 29.5 24th 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 20th 19.9% Power Play % 18.8% 25th 6th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Flames vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNW, SN1, and TVAS

TNT, SNW, SN1, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

