Joey Meneses -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is batting .222 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
