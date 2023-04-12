Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 139th in slugging.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this year (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- In three games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
