After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 139th in slugging.

Thomas has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this year (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

In three games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

