Matt Olson -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits and an OBP of .439 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Olson has had a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has driven in a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
