Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Adams -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)
- Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Adams picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 48 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.3%).
- He hit a long ball in five of 48 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), Adams drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In 12 of 48 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.137
|AVG
|.217
|.222
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|27/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (8.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
