Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .368 with three doubles and two walks.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Hilliard has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Hilliard has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Greene (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.