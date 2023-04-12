Victor Robles -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles has 14 hits and an OBP of .476, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
  • Robles has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits five times (41.7%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
