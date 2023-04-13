The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT to see the Blue Jackets play the Penguins.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Penguins Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) PIT 12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT 10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets rank 31st in goals against, allowing 322 total goals (4.0 per game) in league action.

The Blue Jackets rank 30th in the league with 208 goals scored (2.6 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 78 19 53 72 48 48 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 75 11 33 44 44 30 45% Kent Johnson 77 16 23 39 38 25 29.5%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (260 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Penguins' 259 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players