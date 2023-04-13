The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) at home on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-190) Blue Jackets (+160) -

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been made an underdog 73 times this season, and won 21, or 28.8%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 53 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 15-38 in those contests.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 259 (16th) Goals 208 (30th) 260 (19th) Goals Allowed 322 (31st) 61 (11th) Power Play Goals 39 (27th) 54 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over three times.

During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets' 208 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 322 total goals given up (4.0 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

They have a -114 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

