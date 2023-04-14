When the (4-9) match up with the (9-4) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET, Brady Singer will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 7).

The favored Braves have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (1-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' game versus the Royals but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Royals with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

Braves vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 11 times and won seven, or 63.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 6-2 (75%).

Atlanta has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won four of 13 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

