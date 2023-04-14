The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .214 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
