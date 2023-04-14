C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .214 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
- In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
