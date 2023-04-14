Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .279 with five walks.

In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (36.4%).

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings