Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
