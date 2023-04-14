Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

