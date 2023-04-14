On Friday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with multiple hits four times (30.8%).

In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.

Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings