Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double while hitting .179.
- In four of eight games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Quantrill (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.