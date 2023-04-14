Victor Robles and Steven Kwan will hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Friday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just five homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .336 this season.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 48 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.7 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.94) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams will get the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels W 6-4 Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray - 4/12/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Cole Irvin 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Kenta Maeda

