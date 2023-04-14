The Minnesota Timberwolves, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) and giving up 115.8 (18th in the NBA).

The Thunder's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while giving up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).

These teams score a combined 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow 232.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

