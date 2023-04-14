Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with 14 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 109th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Robles has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- Robles has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
