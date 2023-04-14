Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with 14 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 109th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Robles has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Robles has had an RBI in four games this season.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings