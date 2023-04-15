On Saturday, Matt Olson (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Royals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 17 hits, batting .304 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 42.9% of them.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 57.1% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with two or more runs three times (21.4%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings