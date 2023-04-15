Saturday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (4-10) against the Cleveland Guardians (8-6) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 15.

The Guardians will give the nod to Zach Plesac against the Nationals and Chad Kuhl.

Nationals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 1-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (51 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule