After batting .175 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
  • Call has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
