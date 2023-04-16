C.J. Abrams -- batting .229 with a double, two triples, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .208 with two doubles, two triples and four walks.
  • Abrams has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
