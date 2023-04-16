C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- batting .229 with a double, two triples, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .208 with two doubles, two triples and four walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
