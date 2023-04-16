On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Candelario has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings