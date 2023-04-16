Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Candelario has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th.
