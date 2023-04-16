Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in OBP (.481) and total hits (12) this season.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Greinke (0-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
