Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (8-9) and the Atlanta Braves (12-4) at PETCO Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Padres securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 17.

The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Max Fried and the Padres will turn to Ryan Weathers (1-0, 2.70 ERA).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 4, Braves 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered nine games this season favored by -150 or more and are 7-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Atlanta has scored 87 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule