How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fifth-best in baseball with 23 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.4 runs per game (87 total).
- The Braves are third in MLB with a .352 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.326).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Max Fried (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Greinke
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Weathers
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|Cristian Javier
