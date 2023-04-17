Eli White -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 34.0% of his games last year (16 of 47), White got a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went yard in 6.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 47), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • White drove in a run in 12.8% of his 47 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • The Padres will look to Weathers (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
