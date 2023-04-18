On Tuesday, Austin Riley (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .317 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Riley is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%) Riley has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

Looking at the 17 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (23.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings