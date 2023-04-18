The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will meet on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 24 total home runs.

Atlanta's .454 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Braves rank fourth in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .351.

The Braves strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.294).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals W 10-3 Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera

